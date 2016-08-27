Milligan volleyball runs win streak to five

On Saturday, the Buffs swept past Middle Georgia College 25-21, 25-17, 25-12 and the University of Pikeville 25-13, 25-23, 25-21. Milligan freshman Julie Dockery earned a spot on the all-tournament team thanks to her strong play.

"This was an awesome weekend and I'm excited that we not only won our tournament but more impressed that we were able to go 3-0 with every team we played," Milligan coach Doneva Bays said. "I think it shows maturity and discipline in our team, and we had much improved efforts from our opening weekend."

Geren had 107 assists in the tournament and Dockery had 16 kills. Marissa Langford had 34 kills over the course of the tournament while Samantha Bruinius added 33. Grace Ann Moorhouse chipped in defensively with 46 digs and Alyssa Rupert had 36.

Milligan will play its Appalachian Athletic Conference opener at home on Tuesday night against Union College, the defending AAC tournament champion.

— — —

The women's soccer team opened the season in style with a 13-0 whitewashing of Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon, Georgia.

Freshman Bekah Cundiff hit the ground running by recording a hat trick in her debut. Cundiff scored a pair of goals in the first 25 minutes of the contest. Sami Joy added a goal of her own a minute after Cundiff's second goal to put the Buffs up 3-0, and the rout was on. Cundiff's third goal put Milligan up 5-0.

Amy Long added a pair of goals for the Buffs while Rebecca Buchanan, Christine Hardin, Taylor Freeman, Dharma Fawbush, Caroline Ford and Venessa Quinones notched a goal apiece.

The Buffs will play on the road again next Saturday at Bob Jones University.

— — —

Faulkner University scored a goal in the opening seconds and went on to beat the Milligan men's soccer team 3-1 in the Buffs' season-opener.

After George Redwin stunned Milligan with a goal in the first minute, Renan de Souza added a pair of goals to pad the Eagles' lead. Ryan Reilly scored Milligan's only goal of the day.

The Buffs return to action on Monday with a road match at Cumberland University.