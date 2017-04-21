JCP Week in Review, April 21 - VIDEO

Dalvin J. Stephens, fled from Johnson City Medical Center as police received a report that he had gone into the women’s restroom in the emergency room waiting area and assaulted his wife. Police found the woman bleeding from her nose and bruised at the ER.

She told police that Stephens had assaulted her throughout the day, and he had tried to drown her in a bathtub, causing her to lose consciousness. Police obtained a warrant for Stephens’ arrest and found him at a residence on Cedar Point Road.

Stephens was one of three people convicted of running down Deputy Gary Daugherty in January 2012 as they fled an attempted robbery. He was driving a red Cavalier on Tenn. Highway 81S when Daugherty tried to lay out spike strips to stop the car - Daugherty was knocked 70 feet and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The incident was recorded on the deputy’s dash cam.

After a two-day trial, a Carter County Criminal Court jury found 27-year-old Amber Nicole Ray guilty of the rape of a child.

There was no forensic evidence that a crime had occurred and the case turned on whether the child’s testimony was believable.

In her closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney General Janet Vest Hardin said the victim’s testimony was believable, and contained details that no child that young should know unless the incidents happened to him. Defense Attorney H. Nikki Himebaugh argued that the child had been coached what to say in the investigation. In the end, the jury agreed with the prosecution, and Ray’s sentencing has been scheduled for July 27.

If you’re a jazz fan in East Tennessee, you’ve probably had to weather a lot of Americana and bluegrass festivals through the years, wondering when you’d ever get your chance - well, the wait is over, and Johnson City is ready for a jazz fest.

The inaugural Johnson City Jazz Festival, a three-day showcase of live jazz music, is scheduled for May 18-20 at three locations in and around downtown.

The event is being produced by volunteers to promote live jazz in the region. The schedule includes a free Thursday night jam at Carnegie Hotel, a free Friday night concert at Founders Park, and the main event on Saturday — a ticketed concert at TVA Credit Union Ballpark (formerly Cardinal Park) featuring six different artists including the Rick Simerly Quartet, Dan Wilson and DTC Organ Trio, Keith Brown & Blueprint, and more.

Come ready to groove.

In other music news, this Sunday at Willow Tree Coffeeehouse, join myself and others for a benefit show including the music of JV Squad and Lauren Cole Band. The show will attempt to raise money for a wonderful woman battling cancer, and to help raise awareness for breast cancer and breast cancer survivors. Come join us!

Also - I’d like to remind everyone that this is race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, so head down to the track to enjoy a weekend of great racing, and loads of fun. Remember, though - your’e not paid to drive fast in circles, so be careful with the crowds, the traffic, and the partying. Have fun, but have it safely.