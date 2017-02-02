Pop Chronicle, February 2 - VIDEO

Most of the time, however, critics are right about movie quality. It isn’t often that a film is ripped apart by critics and then, over time, adored by fans and accepted by peers. There are exceptions - Blade Runner was panned by critics worldwide upon its release, but is now accepted as one of the finest films in the genre of sci-fi. The same can be said for John Carpenter’s The Thing, and to a lesser extent, Luc Besson’s The Fifth Element.

There are five films on my Pop Chronicle list today, however, that are still not accepted by critics, that I think deserve a shot.

These are five sci-fi movies that I loved. And all five are still very much in the critical doghouse. Hope you enjoy it.