Crockett's Rowe leaps over the crowd for honor

Then in May the David Crockett senior added an individual track and field state championship to her resume.

Being a high-level success in two sports was the driving force behind Rowe being chosen Saturday as the Johnson City Press Female Athlete of the Year for the 2016-17 school year.

The 6-foot-3 Rowe chose Marshall University back in November after helping David Crockett put together a very competitive season in volleyball. Rowe, a middle blocker, led the Lady Pioneers in kills and digs — the type of numbers that helped her earn Big Seven Conference player of the year honors.

Marshall volleyball head coach Mitch Jacobs said Rowe simply has physical skills.

“I would have to classify Addisyn as an athlete,” Jacobs said. “She certainly can play the game. She is a very long 6-3. Her wingspan easily eclipses 6-6 and she has a big vertical leap.

“Her lateral quickness is excellent. And with her skill set, I can see her doing great things in the middle for us as her career develops. I'm so excited to not only to see what she can do in our program, but how she will develop in the high jump as she competes for our track program as well.”

When Rowe got to the Spring Fling in Murfreesboro, she was carrying a bit of a chip on her shoulder. A runner-up finish in 2016 left her wanting to add gold to her silver trophy.

She cleared the high-jump bar at 5-6 to end her high school career as a state champion.

“I feel amazing,” Rowe told the Johnson City Press after her winning leap. “I’m happy to move on to college now, knowing I got that accomplishment.”

During the year, Rowe’s best high-jump effort came in the Big Seven Conference meet when she soared over the bar at 5-8.

Along with her state-title accomplishment, Rowe also had the Lady Pioneers’ season-best time in the 100-meter dash, the top long-jump performance, and the longest shot-put heave.

Rowe said she plans to major in Biochemistry at Marshall.