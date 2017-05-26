Title runs: Crigger, Varghese earn state crowns

Science Hill’s Alex Crigger emerged victorious in the boys’ 1600, Daniel Boone’s Ben Varghese dominated the boys’ 3200 and Sullivan East’s Hunter Eads won the state title in the shot put on a banner day for local athletes in Murfreesboro.

Although Crigger has been a standout distance runner during his four years at Science Hill, Friday’s win in the 1600 had to be categorized as an upset. Crigger finished six seconds behind Daniel Boone’s Ben Varghese in the 1600 at the sectional meet just under two weeks ago, but on Friday, everything came together for the University of Tennessee signee.

Crigger said his training allowed him to peak in time for the state meet, giving him the ability to execute an aggressive game plan early and hold off a talented field all the way to the stripe.

“I knew from the beginning I was going to take the race out, and I did,” Crigger said. “Through the first 800, I couldn’t really see behind me, but nobody was challenging me up front. And then with about 600 left to go in the race, that’s where I figured Ben and everyone else in the race would come up on me, and they did.”

But Crigger had enough fuel in the tank to outkick the field to the finish. His time of 4:17.97 was enough to beat runner-up Conner Hawkins of Cookeville, who finished in 4:19.43. Varghese faded to sixth.

“It’s incredible,” Crigger said of the win. “Going into the race, I knew I had a shot, but with the competition in the race, I didn’t know if it would happen or not. I was just hoping for a good finish, and now, I’m just trying to let it sink in.”

If Varghese was disappointed by his performance in the 1600, he did a pretty good job of shaking it off and moving on. By the time the 3200 rolled around, Varghese was back in top form, winning the event by exactly five seconds over runner-up Titus Winders of Henry County.

What made Varghese’s victory in the 3200 all the more impressive is the fact that he was down by 10 seconds midway through the race before roaring back with a 4:27 split over the second mile to win going away with a time of 9:13.42.

“That’s the great thing about Ben,” Boone coach Len Jeffers said. “Ben doesn’t dwell on anything negative. He bounces back, and usually with a vengeance. If he has an off race, you normally don’t want to face him the next time out. He’s just mentally tough and he bounced back great.”

Varghese, an ETSU signee, capped his remarkable high school career with a third all-state honor by helping Boone’s 4x800 team to a third-place finish. Boone’s Noah Shelton also wrapped up all-state status in the high jump with a fourth-place finish thanks to a successful jump at 6-4.

By the end of the day, Boone had secured a fifth-place finish in the Class AAA team competition. For the Trailblazers, it marked the fourth straight year of finishing at least fifth in the boys’ team standings.

In the Class A/AA meet, Eads struck gold in the shot put with a throw of 50-01¾, which allowed him to easily beat Rodderick Cummings of East Nashville. Cummings finished second with a mark of 47-11½.

Eads locked up another all-state honor in the discus, where he notched a fourth-place finish with a mark of 131-04.

In other action, Andrew Bowen of Unicoi County scored a sixth-place finish in the pole vault with a mark of 11-06. On the track, University High’s Porter Bradley came home fifth in the 3200 with a time of 10:23.34.