Crockett's Rowe wins state title in high jump

But after a year of diligent training, Rowe returned to Murfreesboro on Thursday, and this time she struck gold. The senior cleared the bar at 5-06 to best Whitehaven’s Kiara Rhodes and close out her high school career on top.

“I feel amazing,” said Rowe, who is headed to Marshall to play volleyball. “I’m happy to move on to college now knowing I got that accomplishment.”

Rowe cleared 5-04 on her first try while Rhodes was unable to successfully complete any of her three attempts at that height. That left the stage to Rowe, and she responded by topping out at 5-06.

Rowe said maintaining her focus throughout the spring was the biggest factor in achieving a goal that was a year in the making.

“Last year, I don’t believe I stayed focused to that end of the season, and this year I knew I had to,” she said.

Rowe’s teammate Daniela Palimino also managed to snag all-state honors. Palimino finished seventh in the shot put with a mark of 108-02.

Daniel Boone’s Ryan Jacomet finished fourth in the boys’ pole vault, capping an outstanding meet for Boone’s vaulters. Boone’s Caitlin Cutshall also finished fourth in the girls’ pole vault, which was held on Wednesday. Both athletes earned all-state honors.

“Ryan was confident and remained poised throughout the competition, tying his personal best,” Daniel Boone coach Len Jeffers said of Jacomet, who cleared 13 feet.

Cutshall, a sophomore, cleared 10 feet in order to secure fourth place after becoming the first girl from Daniel Boone to ever qualify to vault at the state meet.

“For a sophomore in her first track meet, she was calm, relaxed and composed,” Jeffers said. “She tied her personal best by clearing 10 feet and placed a spot ahead of her seed coming in.”

Science Hill’s Julia Parr finished ninth in the girls’ pole vault by clearing nine feet while her teammate Meredith Fullbright came in 11th.

On the track, Boone’s Maria Chellah came up with an all-state effort in the 400. Running what Jeffers called her smartest race of the year, Chellah kept her cool down the stretch and finished sixth.

Also landing a spot on the podium was the Science Hill 4x800 relay team. Katy Neubert, Paige Carlsen, Gabrielle Mardis and Casey Miller teamed up to finish seventh, which earned the team all-state honors.

In the Class A/AA meet, Elizabethton’s Camryn Koroma scored a pair of runner-up finishes while her teammate Jasmine Roberts notched two third-place finishes.

Koroma finished second in the discus with a throw of 117-10 while Roberts finished third with a mark of 106-07. In the shot put, Koroma’s 35-04¼ effort was once again good enough for a runner-up finish while Roberts finished close behind with a throw of 34-05¾.

Meanwhile, Hailey Hawkins of Unicoi County scored a fourth-place finish in the pole vault after clearing eight feet on her second attempt.

Both the Class AAA and Class A/AA meets will conclude on Friday with boys’ action in the field and on the track.