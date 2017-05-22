Buffs embrace heat in preparation for nationals

The early arrival of summer-like temperatures to our area were welcomed by the Buffs who will be competing for national titles in Gulf Shores, Alabama, starting on Thursday.

“One of our crew was asking me if we could get out on that track when it’s five, eight, 10 degrees hotter to get that exposure, and they’re fit enough to handle that,” said Milligan coach Chris Layne. “Absolutely we’re going to take advantage of being able to simulate those elements.”

On the track side of things, Hannah Segrave, Taylor Tafelsky and Brandon Ellis are preparing for their last shot at greatness on the collegiate stage. A symbolic passing of the baton will become literal when Segrave teams up with three freshmen – Katlyn Haas, Erica Stone and Joey Webb – in the women’s 4x800.

In the field, sophomore Liz Maller will compete in the shot put.

Milligan’s athletes wrapped up a seven-day recovery window last Thursday in preparation for this week’s meet, and Layne is pleased with the way his athletes came out of that phase.

“Every body looks to be in a really good place,” Layne said. “There’s not a lot you can do right now, other than just keep an element of sharpness there and make sure we’re not overdoing it.”

All things considered, the Buffs are fortunate to be heading to Alabama in such good shape after a spring filled with illness. Ellis bounced back from medical issues just in time to post a national qualifying time in the marathon while Segrave had some nagging respiratory issues that also cleared up in the nick of time.

The goal for Ellis is to make a run for another All-American honor while Segrave will be considered a heavy favorite in the women’s 800, which she won handily last year. For Tafelsky, the national outdoor meet hasn’t been kind over the course of his career, but Layne believes he’s ready to go out on a high note in the men’s 1600.

“He’s in the best place he’s been in,” Layne said.

Maller, meanwhile, has tweaked her form over the last few weeks and the results have been promising. After participating in the indoor nationals earlier this year, Maller is feeling confidant heading into the outdoor nationals.

– – –

For the third year in a row, the women’s golf team is headed to the NAIA National Championship after winning a direct qualifier.

Led by Appalachian Athletic Conference player of the year Cassidy Gibson, the Buffs finished the season ranked 16th nationally. But Milligan coach Tony Wallingford won’t have much bearing when his team tees off on Tuesday morning at the PGA National-Fazio Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

“We ended our regular season strong by winning the direct qualifier in Georgia with solid, very balanced scoring up and down the lineup,” Wallingford said. “We obviously hope we can continue that pattern and give ourselves a chance to compete at the national level.”

Indeed, Ann Sullivan, Megan Gaylor, Sarah Son and Michaela Matheson have provided Milligan with plenty of consistency. Wallingford said the season has already been a success, and now he’s excited to watch his players compete in the 72-hole event, which will wrap up on Friday.

“I can’t tell you how proud I already am of our girls,” he said. “It will be a great experience to play at PGA National and represent Milligan.”