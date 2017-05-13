Varghese has big day at Class AAA Track Sectional

Varghese breezed to victory in the 1600 and the 3200 to punch his ticket into the upcoming state championships. The senior ran a 4:23.26 in the 1600, good enough to beat Science Hill’s Alex Crigger by just over six seconds. Varghese’s time of 9:25.49 in the 3200 was nearly 15 seconds better than that of runner-up Gavin Cooper of Campbell County.

In the boys’ 4x800, Varghese joined Zac Branham, Caleb Sells and Matt Huff to run a 8:01.95, which was good enough to edge out runner-up Hardin Valley.

Boone coach Len Jeffers has grown used to seeing dominant performances by Varghese over the course of his high school career, but that doesn’t diminish the appreciation Jeffers has for what the ETSU signee has accomplished.

“I’d hate to say it’s just to be expected, but it’s been awesome what he’s been able to accomplish,” Jeffers said. “It’s a testament to the work he’s put into it. He’s a great example of somebody that’s all in and does what he’s supposed to do. He’s just done a fantastic job.

Boone’s boys finished seventh overall in the team competition, which was won by Dobyns-Bennett. The Trailblazers racked up plenty of points in the field events, where Noah Shelton and Ryan Jacomet both qualified for the state championships. Jacomet finished third in the pole vault while Shelton, who was an all-state high jumper last year, notched a fourth-place result in the event this year to earn a return trip to Murfreesboro.

Boone also had two girls qualify for the state meet. Caitlin Cutshall finished second in the pole vault while Maria Chellah was runner-up in the 400.

For the Hilltoppers, Crigger also qualified for the state meet in the 800 thanks to a fourth-place finish and helped Science Hill’s 4x400 team qualify for state. Trey Garland, Nate Jackson and Tate Overbay teamed up with Crigger to run a 3:27.20, good enough for fourth.

Earlier in the evening, Garland and Overbay joined Caleb Duncan and TJ Patton to win the 4x100.

Science Hill’s girls finished third in the girls’ competition thanks to an all-around good day. Meredith Fullbright finished third in the pole vault and Julia Parr came home fourth, good enough to qualify them both for the state meet. Julia Simpson finished second in the girls’ 3200 while Katy Neubert’s fourth-place finish in the 400 qualified her for the state meet as well.

Neubert joined Paige Carlsen, Gabrielle Mardis and Casey Miller to power Science Hill’s 4x800 relay team to a third-place finish and a state berth.

Other local athletes earning a trip to state included a pair of girls from David Crockett. Addisyn Rowe won the high jump while Daniela Palomino finished fourth in the discus.