Segrave honored with state proclamation

Milligan President Dr. Bill Greer presented her with the award in front of the faculty, staff and students, which gave Segrave a standing ovation for all she has done in her four years as a Milligan Buff.

In light of her many accomplishments, Milligan will take the unprecedented step of waiving its five-year post-graduation requirement for consideration into the Milligan Athletics Hall of Fame. Milligan will induct Segrave into its Athletics Hall of Fame in the fall of 2017.

"Hannah's commitment to excellence in sport is unique and world class," said Mark Fox, Milligan vice president for athletics & student development. "The level of discipline in training, diet and rest requires a level of commitment that is unique in our world today."

Segrave is a three-time NAIA National Champion at 800 Meters (Indoor 2016, Outdoor 2016, Indoor 2017) as well as the recipient of the 2016 Outdoor National Championship Most Outstanding Performer award. She is also a three-time NAIA National Championships runner-up (Cross-Country in 2016; Indoor 800 in 2015; Outdoor 800 in 2015).

Segrave is a seven-time NAIA All-American (Cross-Country in 2015, 2016; Indoor 800 in 2017; Indoor 800 in 2016; Indoor 800 in 2015; Outdoor 800 in 2016; Outdoor 800 in 2015); 16-time NAIA national qualifier; and three-time NAIA National Runner of the Week (Oct. 28, 2015; Jan. 31, 2016; Feb. 15, 2017).

Segrave has been recognized by the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association several times as she received USTFCCCA-NAIA National Athlete of the Year in 2017 and USTFCCCA South Region Women's Track Athlete of the Year in 2016 & 2017.

Segrave holds nine Milligan records, two Appalachian Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships records, and this season ranks No. 1 in the NAIA in four events and No. 2 in the NAIA in three events.

Segrave also is an Olympic Trials Qualifier, earning qualification in the summer of 2016 with Great Britain.

"Across the country this young lady has represented our program, our institution and the great State of Tennessee at the highest level and she deserves every honor she has received," Milligan coach Chris Layne said. "It goes without saying that I'm incredibly proud of Hannah and her accomplishments."