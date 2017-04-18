Boone sending three athletes on to ETSU

Three Boone athletes made their college choice official Tuesday morning at the high school. Leading the pack, as he often does, was Ben Varghese, who is considered a steal for the Buccaneers’ track and cross country programs.

Varghese is the defending Class AAA state champion in the 3,200, and recently won the New Balance Indoor national 5,000-meter championship. He said he believes ETSU head coach George Watts can take him to even greater heights.

“He has a great philosophy of running,” said Varghese. “When he was at (the University of Tennessee), he made some pretty good athletes. He can give you the necessary tools to become great, but only you can become great. And I can see myself at ETSU becoming a great runner.”

Also signing with the Buccaneers for track and cross country was MaKayla Shaw. She said she is really looking forward to the college challenge.

“I think it’s going to be awesome,” said Shaw, who is the first Boone female track athlete in over 10 years to sign a Division I scholarship. “I’m excited about the coaches and the team, to see how far they can push me. And I’m excited about having those extra girls to push me.”

And the Buccaneers’ softball team landed Kristen Hall, who is currently helping Boone in the thick of an 18-game winning streak. Hall said she’s excited about joining the ETSU program.

“They’ve been on a winning streak here recently, and they beat Chattanooga for the first time since 2005 at home,” said Hall. “I’m really excited about the girls and the coaches, and excited about the next four years.”

Also making his college choice official was Daniel Johnson. He signed to run cross country and track at Lincoln Memorial University.

Boone head coach Len Jeffers said it was a somewhat bittersweet day.

“This is always a great day, but it never gets any easier,” said Jeffers. “You know you’re here to celebrate their accomplishments and their future, but at the same time it requires them eventually leaving your program.”