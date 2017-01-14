Three Bucs earn first place at ETSU Invitational

Simeon Roberts cruised to the No. 1 spot in the men’s 1-mile race. The junior from Greeneville posted a time of 4:20.05, nearly a full five seconds ahead of Milligan senior Taylor Tafelsky. Noah Charles, a freshman who ran for Science Hill High School last season, was fourth in his section at 4:35.

On the women’s side, Katrina Seymor ran 7.59 to claim the top spot in the 60-meter dash. In the 60-meter hurdles, Kyra Adkins was first at 8.36 seconds and teammate Lamisha Simmons was second at 8.76 seconds.

Both the men’s and women’s distance medley relay teams and the women’s 4x400 relay team had runner-up finishes. In addition, Kiana Davis posted a second-place finish in the women’s 200.

David Winchester was fourth in the men’s 3,000, two spots ahead of teammate Mallick Gemechu, and Victoria Hutchens placed sixth in the women’s 3,000.

Katie Hirko won her section in the women’s 1-mile and her time of 5:21.26 placed her fifth in the overall standings for the mile. Her teammate, Kaitlyn Lay, was second in section 1.

Milligan College senior Hannah Segrave ran in the final section and she won the event with her time of 4:52.89, some 17 seconds ahead of runner-up Ashley Brown of Virginia Commonwealth.

Also for Milligan, Erica Stone placed seventh in the women’s 800 at 2:25.47

ETSU will host a second meet, the Buccaneer Track and Field Invitational on Feb. 2-4.