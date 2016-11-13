Ridgeview elementary cross-country team places in top 3 in state

After a qualifying run at the Daniel Boone High School Trailblazer Invitational Meet in October, both the Ridgeview Middle School boys and elementary boys moved up as a team to the Middle School State Meet at Victor Ashe Park in Knoxville. The elementary boys captured third place in the state, with Trey Austin finishing 15th, Nate Maples finishing 22nd and Chandler Justice finishing 23rd. Awards were given for the top 30 runners and top three teams.