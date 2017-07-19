Veterans admitted for free to Liberty! on Thursday

The drama, which prominently features some of Tennessee’s first veterans, the Overmountain Men, is presented annually at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, 1651 W. Elk. Ave., Elizabethton, on the last three Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays of July.

Each year, the Fort Watauga amphitheater comes to life with the sights and sounds of the late 18th century on the colonial frontier, highlighting nationally significant events that helped to shape the future of the nation before, during and after the American Revolution.

The Watauga Association, formed in 1772, was widely recognized as the first continental government that was “free and independent” of the British Crown. This designation was recognized by no less than President Theodore Roosevelt. It was designed by leaders to provide for law and order and the right of every free man to vote. Later, the area was annexed by North Carolina and became known as the Washington District, named in honor of General George Washington, who was leading the fight for American Independence at the time.

In 1775, The Transylvania Purchase took place at the Watauga “Old Fields” where Judge Richard Henderson and other land speculators purchased 20 million acres of land from the Cherokee. This negotiation sparked a series of Cherokee attacks on the pioneers of the Watauga and surrounding settlements a year later.

Liberty! is set in front of the full-scale replica of Fort Watauga, which was used to defend the settlement against attacks from a faction of the Cherokee, led by Chief Dragging Canoe, who opposed the sale. Ultimately, the settlement was successful in staving off the attack and siege of the fort.

Sycamore Shoals also served as the gathering place for the Overmountain Men, who were an essential part of a broader militia that defeated Major Patrick Ferguson and his British force at the Battle of Kings Mountain in 1780. That event is often noted as a major turning point for the American Revolution.

Liberty! tells the stories of these important days of American history as well as demonstrating the life of pioneers in a frontier settlement. Moreover, it gives faces to the names we see on many of our street signs and other local area designations. For example, we meet John Sevier, who went on to become the first Governor of Tennessee. We are also introduced to John Carter, and his son Landon, both of whom are reflected in the full name of the Carter Mansion, the oldest frame house in the state. It’s preserved by the Park and the associated Friends of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.

Admission is normally $14 for adults and $11 for seniors. The shows begin at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 543-5808.