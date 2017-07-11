“LIberty!” is the portrayal of several of the historic events that took place at Sycamore Shoals in the 18th century.

“Liberty!” not only premieres on Thursday, there will also be free and reduced admission for the play presented by Friends of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area. Adults and seniors will enjoy the reduced “First Night” admission price of $9. Normal admission prices are $14 for adults and $11 for seniors (55 and up). Also on “First Night,” all first responders will be saluted for their service and dedication with free admission for the responder and one escort.

The cast has been rehearsing since early April and are excited for the season to begin. The drama is presented for nine nights each July running Thursday through Saturday. This year the dates are: July 13-15, July 20-22 and July 27-29. The box office opens nightly at 6 and the show begins at 7:30.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.TheLibertyDrama.com. All seating is general admission. Tickets may also be purchased on site on the night of the performance. In addition to the admission prices of $14 for adults and $11 for seniors, admission for children 6 to 17 years of age is $6. Children 5 years old and younger will be admitted free. Friends of Sycamore Shoals members pay $7.

For more information, call 543-5808.