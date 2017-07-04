The Big Bad Wolf is inviting kids to his camp

The answer is that Mr. Wolf will be heading a summer camp for children ages 6-12 years old, which will teach such theater production skills as acting, set painting, costume creativity and other activities. At the end of the two weeks the children will perform different stories starring Mr. Wolf. Best of all, the camp and performances will be held in a real theater, the venerable Bonnie Kate Theater in downtown Elizabethton.

The theater will be sponsoring Bonnie Kate Youth Theater Camp during the afternoons of the next two weeks, from July 10-14 and July 17-21. The camp times are from 1-4 p.m. daily. The camp will conclude with two performances starring Mr. Wolf on July 21 at 7:30 p.m. and July 22 at 2 p.m.

The registration fee for the camp is $50, due on the first day of camp.

More information can be provided by emailing the theater at: bonniekatetheater@gmail.com.

The old movie theater was built in 1926, before the beginning of “talkies.” It was acquired last year by the Elizabethton/Carter County Foundation and has been donated to the city of Elizabethton. The foundation is now at work restoring the old movie palace to its original splendor.

The intent is to make the building once again serve as cultural and performing arts center for the region. As part of that effort, the theater will host three productions in the fall. They include “1940’s Radio Mystery” on Oct. 20-21; an Elizabethton High School performance of “The Great Gatsby” on Nov. 17-18; and “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 1-2 and Dec. 8-9.