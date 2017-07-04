July is once again the time for the performances of the state's official outdoor drama

The 39th year of the drama, now known as “Libery! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals” will run for the last three weekends of the month, from Thursdays through Saturdays, July 13-15: July 20-22, and July 27-29. Performances begin nightly at 7:30 and doors will open at 6 . The concession stand opens at 6:30. The play is sponsored by Friends of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.

The drama depicts some of the historic events that took place at Sycamore Shoals, right in the area where the audience is sitting.

The events include the formation of the Watauga Association in 1772. In his book, “The Winning of the West,” the formation was described this way by Theodore Roosevelt: "The Watauga settlers outlined in advance the nation's work. They tamed the rugged and shaggy wilderness, they bid defiance to outside foes, and they successfully solved the difficult problem of self-government."

The second event portrayed in the drama is the Transylvania Purchase in 1775, in which the sale a tract of land that consisted of most of Kentucky and Middle Tennessee was negotiated between speculators and Cherokee chiefs.

The third event is the siege of Fort Watauga by the Cherokee in July 1776. The action is made even more realistic because the stockade of the recreated Fort Watauga stands as the backdrop for the drama and provides realism to the fabled leap of Catherine “Bonnie Kate” Sherrill into the arms of John Sevier as she escapes a Cherokee attack.

The final event that took place on the grounds is the gathering of the Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals in September 1780, before marching over the Roan Highlands on their way to meet a British force under Maj. Patrick Ferguson at Kings Mountain, S.C., which became a turning point in the Revolutionary War.

There is a range of prices for tickets. First night tickets on Thursday, July 13, are $9 for adults and seniors. July 13 is also First Responders Night, with each first responder and guest being admitted free. Another special night will be Veterans Night on July 20, when military veterans and a guest will also be admitted free.

For other nights, the price for adult tickets is $14. The price of admission for those over the age of 55 is $11. Students ages 6-17 will be admitted for $6. Children 5 and under will be admitted free every night. Members of Friends of Sycamore Shoals may attend the drama any night for $7.

Once again the concession stand, called Carter’s Trading Post, will offer treats based on 18th century themes. The trading post is named after such a business that was established by John Carter and partner William Parker shortly after they arrived on the frontier in 1771.

For additional information, go to www.facebook.com/LibertyTheSaga or www.facebook.com/FriendsOfSycamoreShoalsStateHistoricArea or call 423-543-5808.