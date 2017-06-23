Summer Comedy Nights in Kingsport

Admission for each show is $15 for adults and $10 for children age 12 and under. Cost includes entertainment, appetizers and nonalcoholic drinks. Coffee and dessert are available for an additional charge.

All performances will be held at 7 p.m. at The Emporium, located next to LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport. Doors will open one hour prior.

No need to worry about the content of the shows because all performers will provide “clean” entertainment.

The kickoff performance will feature comedic illusionist Joseph Young. Young’s performance includes audience interactivity as well as humor and illusions.

On July 29, the series will host the 2012 winner of the Clean Comedy Challenge, Marty Simpson. And on Aug. 5, Carlos “Big Los” Massey, one of the most requested comedic headliners in the North Carolina Triad area, will perform.

For reservations and information, contact the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit www.LampLightTheatre.com.