logo

East Tennessee Ballet Academy

East Tennessee Ballet Academy presents spring performance this weekend

Johnson City Press • Today at 8:20 PM

ELIZABETHTON — They have been practicing through the coldest days of winter, but now it is spring and the dancers of the East Tennessee Ballet Academy are ready to blossom.

The dancers will be performing "Coppelia, a Magical Doll" at the auditorium of T.A. Dugger Junior High School on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The ballet is about a life-size dancing doll that is completely life like.

"It is a perfect story for the whole family" said Cynthia Bernshausen, director of the academy.

This weekend's performance has been designed so all of the academy’s studentshave a role, from the youngest and tiniest dancer carrying springs of wheat to the most accomplished students.

Admission for the performances is $10.

Recommended for You