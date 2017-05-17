East Tennessee Ballet Academy presents spring performance this weekend

The dancers will be performing "Coppelia, a Magical Doll" at the auditorium of T.A. Dugger Junior High School on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The ballet is about a life-size dancing doll that is completely life like.

"It is a perfect story for the whole family" said Cynthia Bernshausen, director of the academy.

This weekend's performance has been designed so all of the academy’s studentshave a role, from the youngest and tiniest dancer carrying springs of wheat to the most accomplished students.

Admission for the performances is $10.