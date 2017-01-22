‘Kiss Me Kate’ opens at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre

Written by Samuel and Bella Spewack, with music and lyrics by Cole Porter, this play-within-a-play features newly divorced Broadway stars Fred Graham (Joe Gumina) and Lilli Vanessi (Brittany Whitson), who are appearing in an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew.”

Joining them in the cast are young rising actors Lois Lane (Heather Allen) and Bill Calhoun (Christopher Ward), who are notorious for doing anything they can — inside the law and out — to get their big break. Complications arise with romantic misunderstandings between Fred, Lois and Lilli, who has just become engaged to another man. A pair of prison-educated gangsters adds to the chaos backstage, when Bill’s gambling debts mount up, and he signs an IOU in Fred’s name.

“I think this show is fun for audiences because it lets them see what happens in shows behind the scenes, and how that can affect an actor’s performance on stage,” Whitson said. “That, and the music is really wonderful.”

Porter, whose music dominated mid-century America, wrote the score for “Kate,” which won the first Tony Award for Best Musical in 1949. The show is filled with songs that have since become American standards, such as the romantic “So In Love,” sung by Lilli and Fred.

Other numbers include a rousing rendition of “From This Moment On,” the flirtatious “Why Can’t You Behave,” and the hilarious “Brush Up Your Shakespeare.”

“Another Op’nin’, Another Show,” which has become an anthem for theaters across the world, first appeared in the musical, and is performed by the ensemble cast in a dance number. The show features several dance sequences, choreographed by Allen.

In 2015, “Kate’s” 1949 original cast recording was inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry for the album's "cultural, artistic and/or historical significance to American society and the nation’s audio legacy.”

Rounding out this cast are Josh Baldwin, Austin Bird, Will Bishop, Summer Boothe, Brooklynn DeFreece, Jaclyn DiDonato, Ben Garber, Caroline Garber, Madelyn Goward, Shawn Hale, Lindy Ley, Jacob Maurer, Paul McQuaid, Dominic Peterson, Dakota Reynolds, Jessica Shelton, Derek Smithpeters, Don Squibb, Connie Taylor, Corey Tickles, Kari Tuthill, Alex Vanburen, Michelle Weintre, Heather Whalen and Tara White.

Shows will run on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $16 general admission, $14 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to www.jonesboroughtheatre.com.