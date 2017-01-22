Auditions set for 'Broadway Comes to Greeneville'

Youth ages 7 to 17 can audition to be cast in the annual event, which is a production of the Mountain States Foundation and presenting sponsor Consumer Credit Union.

Now in its sixth year, the event raises awareness for Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

The cast will have the opportunity to perform alongside Broadway stars, who will be traveling to Greeneville to create a Broadway-style show featuring the selected area youth talent.

David Elder (“Guys and Dolls,” “42nd Street”), Gary Mauer (“The Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Miserables”), Elizabeth Southard (“The Phantom of the Opera,” “The Sound of Music”) and Emily Skinner (“Jekyll & Hyde,” “Billy Elliot,” “Side Show”) will be performing at the event on Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m., at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville.

Any youth interested in auditioning should prepare a classical song, country song or Broadway song to perform for the judges. There will be a one-minute performance time for each vocalist, and for convenience, there will be a wireless speaker, piano and CD player available at each audition.

However, if vocalists want to use an accompanist, they will need to bring their own. Vocalists can only audition once.

Auditions are set for Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 5:30 p.m. at East Tennessee State University, Martha Street Culp Auditorium, D.P. Culp Center, Johnson City; and Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 5:30 p.m., at Annie Hogan Byrd Theatre, Tusculum College, Greeneville.

For more information about the production or the auditions, call Cookie McKinney at 423-431-1224.