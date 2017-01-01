Barter Theatre announces two additional shows for 2017

“The Music Man” will play at Gilliam Stage at Barter in the fall alongside “Sherlock Holmes and the American Problem.” In late November, Barter Theatre will produce Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” at Gilliam Stage.

Bring the entire family for “The Music Man.” Never seen before on Barter’s stage, Meredith Willson’s classic Broadway musical focuses on fast-talking “Professor” Harold Hill.

Harold convinces the parents of River City, Iowa, to buy instruments and band uniforms for their youngsters to save them from the corrupting influence of the local pool hall. Before Harold can skip town with the money, he falls for the local librarian, Marian Paroo. Chaos ensues as Hill’s credentials are questioned; the town is divided.

This story features some of musical theater’s best characters including: Mrs. Paroo, Winthrop, Hill’s sidekick Marcellus, Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn and a whole host of others.

Barter’s Resident Acting Company will perform Willson’s timeless score, including “Goodnight, My Someone,” “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “Shipoopi,” “You Got Trouble,” and “Till There Was You.”

Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” is a tale of joy and goodwill filled with Berlin’s songs, topped off with dancing and lots of snow.

It tells the story of two showbiz buddies putting on a show in a picturesque Vermont inn, finding their perfect mates in the bargain and honoring their beloved army general in the process.

Songs include “Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep,” “Happy Holiday,” “Sisters,” “Blue Skies,” “Snow,” “The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing,” and the title song.

For more information, visit bartertheatre.com or call the box office at 276-628-3991.