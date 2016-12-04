The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre presents “Elf the Musical Jr.”

That is exactly what Buddy the Elf is: bottled-up Christmas spirit ready to be unleashed at any moment. And soon, you can watch his fascinating story unravel.

“Elf the Musical Jr.” will be on stage at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre Thursdays through Sundays, Dec. 8 through 18. The Christmas musical is based on the New Line Cinema movie by David Berenbaum.

Buddy is raised by Santa’s elves, and when he realizes he’s not quite like the other elves, he decides to search New York City for his birth father. There, he discovers that not everyone has the same enthusiasm for Christmas as he does. And even worse, he finds out his very own dad is on Santa’s “naughty list.”

As adults, we’re sometimes overwhelmed with the stress of getting things done before Dec. 25th, so we often lose sight of the “happy” side of Christmas. There’s not enough time; it’s too expensive; people are stressed out and rude and grumpy. This is a foreign world that Buddy is thrust into, and he can’t help but influence everyone around him.

“Buddy isn’t afraid to be himself,” said Andrew Duncan, who plays Buddy. “He doesn’t care what others think about him. He just does his own thing.”

And Buddy’s joy doesn’t only affect those in the show, but also those in the audience.

“His attitude helps everyone lighten up a little bit and helps them get into the Christmas spirit,” Andrew said. And that’s what makes this production so very special.

However, Buddy also finds things stressful in his father’s home. Relationships are strained and the Christmas spirit is almost non-existent.

“Buddy stirs things up a little bit,” said Trinity Dixon, who plays Emily Hobbs, Buddy’s stepmother. “He brings the Christmas spirit back into their house and spreads it to everyone around them.”

Alex Vanburen, who plays Buddy’s father Walter, enjoys the challenge of playing this role.

“Walter is a workaholic, and he has a lot thrown at him when Buddy shows up,” Vanburen said. “I feel for him when he finds out he has a son who is an elf. But we get to watch him grow from there.”

Madelyn Goward, who plays Buddy’s friend, Jovie, encourages you to treat yourself this holiday season and come see the musical.

“It’s a great show for kids (and adults) of any age. It gives us all an insight into the magic of Christmas,” Goward said.

She also said she thinks everyone will love the many songs of this show, especially “Sparklejollytwinklejingley.” Just the title should put a smile on your face.

The musical is directed by Lucas Schmidt and Katelyn Yarbrough. Rounding out the cast are Abigail Anderson, Lucas Boyle, Taylor Boyle, Vanessa Bushell, Olivia Chaffin, Abigail Chapman, Elliott Childress, Stephen Cradic, Grace Duncan, Brianna Fee, Cameron Felton, Clarissa Gray, Macie Green, Henry Hammonds, Jack Johns, Isaiah Johnson, JJ Lane, Makayla Lane, Kayla Mangiacotti, Mandy Mangiacotti, Madison McClelland, Rhiley Morelock, Holden Reid, Briley Rowe, Addison Smith, Andrea Smith, Meridith Smith, Sergio Vidrio, Sophia Wabshall, Makena Watkins, and Emma Wolfe.

This production is based on the book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin; music by Matthew Skylar; lyrics by Chad Beguelin.

The JRT is located at 125½ W. Main St. in Jonesborough. Shows will run on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 5 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $16 for general admission and $14 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to www.jonesboroughtheatre.com.