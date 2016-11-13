Barter stage named in honor of family

Never before in the theater’s 83-year history has the stage been dedicated to any individual or organization.

Barter Theatre Director of Advancement Katherine Foreman said, “In theater, naming a stage is a huge deal. This particular stage was built in 1837 and Barter started calling the space home in 1933. In all that time, it had never been named until now.”

Among their myriad of contributions to Barter Theatre, the Gilliam family made the single-largest donation to any theater in Virginia history.

Producing Artistic Director Richard Rose said, “We enjoyed the opportunity to thank Richard, Leslie, Marvin and Marcia for their tremendous leadership and commitment to Barter and the Southwest Virginia region. I simply cannot say enough about how truly touched I am by their actions and by their support.”

As a part of the dedication, Kyle Macione, the president of Barter Theatre’s board of trustees, along with Rose, revealed portraits of both Gilliam couples.

Now the additions adorn the entrance to Gilliam Stage at Barter Theatre, alongside founder Robert Porterfield’s portrait. Also, a new handcrafted and lighted sign, revealed during the event, hangs above the theater’s entrance.