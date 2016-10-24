Barter Theatre announces 2017 season

During the season announcement, the Barter Theatre Resident Acting Company treated the audience to assorted songs and scenes from the upcoming season including several musical numbers recognizable from their iconic silver-screen adaptations.

From comedies to classics, the 2017 season offers something for all audiences including: “Footloose: the Musical,” “The Sound of Music,” “Sherlock Holmes and the American Problem” and even a highly anticipated extension of the summer blockbuster, “Mamma Mia!”

Also on the roster in 2017 is “Ain’t Misbehavin,’” which focuses on the work of Fats Waller. Producing Artistic Director Richard Rose said, “I love “Ain’t Misbehavin’!” I think it’s one of the best musicals of the past 40 years. Partially because I think Fats Waller’s music is not only so fun, it’s jazz and swing, but it’s also very moving. And very funny at times; it’s very clever.”

Planning a Barter Theatre season is no small undertaking. Rose called the selecting of a season, “the Rubik’s cube of planning,” saying, “There are a lot of complexities of putting a season together particularly because we operate in repertory and you can see four or five shows in any given weekend.”

Rose also mentioned additional updates for 2017. Previously, Barter Theatre offered PassBooks. New for 2017 are Barter Theatre custom subscriptions. Subscribers enjoy the same great benefits as PassBook holders along with perks such as:

• Priority seating

• Payment plans

• 15% off single tickets

• 50% off youth subscriptions

For more information about purchasing a Barter Theatre Custom Subscription, visit bartertheatre.com or call the box office at 276-628-3991.

Barter Theatre’s 2017 season will begin in February and feature the following shows:

Main Stage-Spring 2017

MAMMIA MIA!

“ABBA-lutely Fabulous! The ultimate feel-good show”

EXTENDED BY POPULAR DEMAND! ORIGINAL BARTER CAST

Music and Lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus

And some songs with Stig Anderson

Book by Catherine Johnson

Sophie has just one wedding wish: for her father to walk her down the aisle. Now she just has to find out who he is... Join the music, laughter and fun of the irresistibly charming musical celebration of mothers, daughters and fathers, and true loves lost and new ones found. Featuring more than 20 ABBA songs you know and love, it's the feel-good experience that will have you singing and dancing over and over and over again.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

By William Shakespeare

Shakespeare’s most beloved comedy by Barter Theatre’s Resident Acting Company! On a midsummer’s night, four young lovers find themselves wrapped in the dream-like arms of an enchanted forest where sprites lurk and fairies rule. While a feuding Fairy King and Queen are at war, their paths are crossed by Bottom, Quince and their friends. Chief mischief-maker Puck is on-hand to ensure that the course of true love is anything but smooth, and games of fantasy, love and dreams ensue in Shakespeare’s beguiling comedy.

Main Stage-Summer 2017

FOOTLOOSE: The Musical

Stage Adaptation by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie

Based on the Original Screenplay by Dean Pitchford

Music by Tom Snow, Lyrics by Dean Pitchford

Additional Music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman

One of the most explosive movie musicals to burst onto the stage, the soundtrack hit #1 on the Billboard charts and “Footloose” was nominated for four Tonys. The true story focuses on one small town’s trouble with rebellious teenagers, determined to challenge the local ban on dancing. Featuring the hit songs: “Footloose,” “Somebody’s Eyes,” “Holding Out for a Hero,” “Let’s Hear it for the Boy,” and “Almost Paradise.” Based on the movie that made Kevin Bacon famous!

THE COTTAGE

“It is discouraging how many people are shocked by honesty and how few by deceit.” – Noel Coward

By Sandy Rustin

A comedic tale of sex, betrayal, and, oh, yes, love. Sylvia Van Kipness comes clean about her love affair. While spending a romantic evening with her paramour Beau at his family’s cottage, she decides to inform both of their spouses about their relationship through a telegram. When her husband and Beau’s wife arrive, things become . . . awkward. The true meanings of fate, identity and marriage are called into question as a hilarious web of secrets unravels in this potentially (not quite) murderous romantic comedy.

AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’

The Fats Waller Musical Show

Music by Thomas “Fats” Waller

Conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Murray Horwitz

Thomas "Fats" Waller rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club and that jumpin' new beat, Swing. Although not quite a biography, “Ain't Misbehavin'” evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original. The cast struts, strums and sings the songs he made famous in a career that ranged from uptown clubs to downtown Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood. The intoxicating music of Fats Waller delights audiences while providing insight into a vibrant time in American history and music.

Main Stage-Fall 2017

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Book by Howard Lindsay and Russell Crouse, Suggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp

Believe it or not, Barter Theatre has never produced what is considered to be among the greatest American musicals of all time. So, in 2017 the hills will be alive with the sound of music at Barter Theatre. The spirited, romantic and beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences with its Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning best score, including “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and the title song.

SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE AMERICAN PROBLEM

Inspired by the Works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

By R. Hamilton Wright

Sherlock Holmes is back on the Barter Theatre stage with a new adventure. It’s Queen Victoria’s 50th year on the British Throne and Annie Oakley is the toast of London with Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Extravaganza. Join the chase full of mystery, suspense, deceit and brilliant deductions as Victorian England is smashed together with the Wild West in a case that only Sherlock Holmes can unravel.

Main Stage-Christmas 2017

Barter Theatre is in the midst of negotiations for one spectacular Christmas-themed production to debut on main stage in 2017. Stay tuned for the reveal of a family-friendly favorite to be named soon!

Stage II-Spring 2017

SIX DANCE LESSONS IN SIX WEEKS

A Comedy Starring Mary Lucy Bivins and Sean Maximo Campos

By Richard Alfieri

Lily is an aging but formidable retiree who hires Michael, a dance instructor, to give her lessons. Antagonism between a man from an entirely different background and the wife of a Southern Baptist minister gives way to profound compatibility as they swing dance, tango, foxtrot, and cha-cha. During the sixth lesson, Lily reveals a secret and Michael shares his greatest gifts – loyalty and compassion. As Michael takes Lily in his arms, they both transcend fear and mortality while the sun sets on their last dance.

UNCANNY VALLEY

By Thomas Gibbons

In the not too distant future, researchers develop a means of extending the human lifespan through artificial intelligence (the "uncanny valley" refers to the discomfort people feel when confronted by objects that look and move almost, but not quite like real humans). “Uncanny Valley” is a jaunt into the future where Claire, a neuroscientist, forms a relationship with Julian, a non-biological human. Explore the painful divide, the inherent unpredictability of consciousness, and redefine what it means to be human in the twenty-first century.

Stage II-Summer 2017

THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY

From the authors of The Dixie Swim Club and The Red Velvet Cake War

By Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten

A laugh-a-minute comedy about four Southern women, all needing to escape their day-to-day routines, drawn together by fate—and an impromptu happy hour. Randa, a perfectionist and workaholic; Dot, still reeling from her husband’s recent demise; earthy and boisterous Marlafaye, a good ol’ Texas gal; and new to town, Jinx, a spunky fireball, offers her services as a life coach for these women. Hilarious misadventures and the occasional liquid refreshment lead the ladies to discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment.

LEAVING IOWA

“A comedy about family vacations.”

By Tim Clue and Spike Manton

Don Browning is a middle-aged writer, returning to take his father's ashes to his childhood home, as requested. But when Don discovers Grandma's house is now a grocery store, he travels across Iowa searching for a proper final resting place. This father-and-son road trip shifts smoothly from the present to Don's memories of the annual, torturous vacations of his childhood. ”Leaving Iowa” is a postcard to anyone who has ever found him or herself driving alone on a road, revisiting fond memories of his or her youth.

Stage II-Fall 2017

GHOST, GHOST, COME OUT TONIGHT

“A Barter Theatre original world premiere murder mystery thriller.”

By Catherine Bush

Ian and Liz Crowell purchased several acres of remote woodlands, where they plan to build their dream house. They take best friends, Bruce and Claire Hollingsworth, on a tour followed by celebratory beers around a campfire. Ian reveals the woods are supposedly haunted by a pitchfork-wielding ghost bent on revenge. When a childhood game leads to the discovery of a grisly murder, the couples investigate. Is the ghost responsible – or are other forces at work? Relationships shatter as friends try to solve the mystery before it’s too late.

FRIENDLY’S FIRE

“Winner of Barter’s 2015 Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights.”

By John Patrick Bray

“Friendly’s Fire” is about the lengths Todd will go to preserve his best friend Guy Friendly’s sanity. Friendly is a shut-in, remembering his brother, who died in service to our country. In a cabin in Alaska, Friendly, a veteran and bee-herder, brought the wrong woman home for a one-night stand. Todd finds Friendly fevered and has little choice but to enter Friendly’s dream. The two unravel the events of the night before – and Friendly’s Gulf War memories.

Stage II-Christmas 2017

A TUNA CHRISTMAS

“In this hilarious sequel to Greater Tuna, the outrageously funny characters of Tuna Texas are back for Christmas!”

"This show is so funny it could make a raccoon laugh affectionately at Davy Crockett."~ NY POST

By Ed Howard, Joe Sears and Jason Williams

Radio station OKKK personalities Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie report on various Yuletide activities, focusing on the annual big event, which is the Christmas lawn display competition. The entire Christmas activities are in jeopardy because the Christmas Phantom is on the loose! Audiences will delight in the fact that all 22 characters are played by two quick-changing actors.

THE SANTALAND DIARIES

By David Sedaris

Recommended for mature audience due to language and subject matter

This outrageous holiday comedy stars Crumpet, a rebel without a Claus, who recounts his true-life tale of an out-of-work writer’s stint as a Macy’s department store elf. A delightfully absurd look at the commercial Christmas season, Sedaris' sharp and hilarious observations have rapidly becoming one of the nation’s most popular holiday shows. Barter’s production will feature one of Barter’s favorite actors, Nicholas Piper, as Crumpet.