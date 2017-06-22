Stiegwardt introduced as ETSU's new tennis coach

“Having one of the most successful tennis programs in the country, it was important to identify and recruit the next leader who could continue and build on our history of success,” Richard Sander, ETSU’s athletic director, said Thursday during a news conference introducing Stiegwardt.

“In talking with some very accomplished college coaches, it became clear to me that Martin Steigwardt was the right person to lead the ETSU tennis program. Martin was an outstanding scholar-athlete in his playing days and quickly became a successful coach after graduation. He has worked for some of the best coaches in the history of college tennis.”

Stiegwardt replaces Yaser Zaatini, who resigned in March and has been accused of fraud and abuse, including forging meal and racquet-stringing receipts, totaling more than $106,000.

The ETSU men’s team has won 10 consecutive conference championships, and Stiegwardt wants to continue the tradition by building on the experiences and knowledge he has gained from being under some of the most revered names in college tennis.

“I’ve coached below three of the most tenured coaches in the country,” Stiegwardt said. “Paul Kostin at VCU, who has been there for over 30 years, he is one of the only mid-majors to ever get into the national championship. I also was at Auburn for three years under Eric Shore, who was there for over 25 years. Recently, I was under Jeff Brown, who was there for 20 years.”

Stiegwardt was also a successful player himself at both Florida and at Georgia State. At Georgia State, Steigwardt was named the Colonial Athletic Association Most Outstanding Performer in 2007 and also qualified for the NCAA individual championships.

“College sports is all about recruiting and you have to recruit in order to get the right pieces to coach,” Stiegwardt said. “Ninety-nine percent of a coaching job is to recruit. The system is a bit different here because there’s no recruiting coordinator and that’s actually what I like to do is recruit.

Stiegwardt also brings international experience to the job. He played in both the Wimbledon and French Open junior events. He also represented his native country of Ecuador in the Davis Cup. While playing as a junior, Stiegwardt was one of the top-rankedjunior players in the world, topping out at No. 40 in singles and No. 24 in doubles in the ITF rankings.

“I’m a firm believer that you have to get to a certain level in order to train the guys to get to the same level,”Stiegwardt said. “Being there and playing at that level commands respect and it provides some validity that you know what you’re doing.

“I’ve gathered a lot of different experiences from coaching and now, I can put it all together in my own package. I can use my own way of doing things and my own vision to guide the team,” Stiegwardt said.