High school roundup: Hampton's Lyons strikes out 17 as Bulldogs make Region 1-A final

Wyatt Lyons turned in one of the best pitching performances in Hampton history, and the Bulldogs' improbable postseason run continued with a 2-1 win over Northview Academy on Monday in the Region 1-A baseball semifinals.

Lyons struck out 17 batters, tossing a four-hitter, in the complete-game masterpiece.

"From the second inning to the seventh inning, that's as good as I've ever seen him throw," said Hampton coach Matthew Hardin. "And my catcher, Dalton Blair, called a great game."

Hampton (10-16) earned a spot in Wednesday's championship game at North Greene (20-3), and also secured a berth in Friday's sectional round.

Hardin pointed out his team's record is deceiving as it has lost eight one-run games and two two-run contests.

"I finally convinced them they could play, and they've taken it to heart," said Hardin.

The game was scoreless until Gavin Hardin had an RBI double in the sixth inning to put Hampton ahead. Northview tied the score in the bottom of the sixth, but David Fleenor delivered the game-winning hit with an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning.

"This team has seven seniors, and it has shown a lot of guts all year," said Hardin.

TENNIS

Science Hill’s Thomas Richardson rallied for force a third set before falling in the semifinals of the Region 1-AAA tennis tournament on Monday.

Richardson dropped the first set 6-1 to Sevier County’s Caden Arnold before rallying to win the second set 7-5. Arnold prevailed 6-2 in the third to earn a berth in the regional final, where he fell to Stone Cozart of Tennessee High.

Jacob Marshall and Charlie Moseley defeated Tennessee High teammates Austin Henson and David Bieger 6-2, 6-0 for the boys’ doubles title.

Lainey Hill, a sophomore at Dobyns-Bennett, earned her second straight regional crown with a pair of straight-set victories, She barely lost a game along the way.

Hill posted a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Sydney Gregg of Jefferson County in the semifinals and a 6-0, 6-0 win over Mackenzie Grady of Tennessee High in the finals.

Hill was named MVP of the conference by the coaches. She will take the court next at the state tournament.

In doubles action the sisters team of Marlaina and Makenna Peterson of Volunteer earned the regional crown with a hard fought victory over Rosser and Dolinger of Tennessee High 6-4, 7-6 (7-3). The sister duo overcame a 5-2 deficit in the second set to earn the victory. They will also move to the state tournament in Middle Tennessee next week.

Elizabethton junior Blaye Davis came up short in his bid to reach the Region 1-A/AA tennis title match.

Davis took a tough 6-7 (6-8), 6-1, 4-6 loss to Cumberland Gap’s Ethan Estes on Monday at Sullivan South’s courts in Kingsport.

SOFTBALL

Unaka 16, Northview Academy 0

With Madison Pierce and Katlyn Weaver each smashing a home run Monday, Unaka romped past visiting Northview Academy 16-0 in a Region 1-A semifinal at Ronnie Hicks Field.

Sarah Hardin was the catalyst in the pitching circle for the Lady Rangers, who handed the ball to Corie Schuettler in the fifth.

Unaka hosts North Greene on Wednesday in the championship affair.