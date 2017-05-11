ETSU tennis team set for matchup with South Carolina in NCAA tennis tournament

The Bucs, making their 11th consecutive appearance in the 64-team national tournament, take on 20th-ranked South Carolina at 10 a.m. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Host school North Carolina and VCU play in the other match at the site. The winners meet on Saturday. The winners of all 16 first- and second-round sites advance to play at Athens, Georgia, May 18-23.

ETSU (16-7) is coming off its 11th consecutive conference tournament championship, capturing the Southern Conference title at Furman. South Carolina comes in 20-6 overall after going 9-3 in the tough Southeastern Conference.

It was the most conference victories ever for the Gamecocks, who will be making their 23rd NCAA appearance.

Before falling in the first round of the SEC tournament to Mississippi State, South Carolina had won seven of its previous eight matches. Leading the Gamecocks is junior Gabriel Friedrich, who was 25-13 in singles this season.

The Bucs are led by David Biosca, who spearheaded their run to the conference tournament title by being chosen as the event’s most outstanding player. In April, Biosca won every match he played, going 18-0 in singles and doubles combined. He’s won 11 singles matches in a row.

South Carolina has won all nine meetings with ETSU, but they haven’t played agianst each other since 1983.

ETSU has won two NCAA tournament matches in the program’s history, beating Alabama and Notre Dame.

The first and second rounds will take place at North Carolina’s Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center. Tickets are $5 per person.