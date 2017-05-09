Cyclones' Davis rules boys' singles bracket

And then the Elizabethton junior stayed at that level.

Davis won a 7-5 tiebreaker in the first set, and then won 6-1 in the second set over Sullivan South's Nate Barrett to capture the District 1-A/AA singles title at the Bristol Racquet Club on Tuesday.

He also earned a spot in next week's region tournament.

Davis said his strong play in the second set was a combination of things.

"I think for the most part, I was hitting better," said Davis. "I think I was just more aggressive, going for my shots a lot more."

Cyclones coach Leanne Click said Davis definitely stepped it up.

"I think that's one of the best matches he's played," said Click. "He's done so much work. He's out there on the courts 24-7 playing. He has just improved leaps and bounds. Those guys played a great match today. It was fun to watch."

Davis said he doesn't know what the region tournament has in store for him.

"We will just have to wait and see who I play, honestly," said Davis. "My game will depend on how they play, and I will go off what they do. I will just do my best against my opponent."

All of the finalists earned berths in next week's Region 1-A/AA tournament, which is scheduled for a 10 a.m. start Monday at Sullivan South.

Sullivan South's Courtney Gibson defeated teammate Lauren Sanders, 6-3, 6-3 in the girls singles finals.

In girls doubles, Johnson County's Gracie May and Ashtyn Henson held off Elizabethton's Claudia Calpo and Eliana Rangel, 6-4, 7-5, in the semifinals. However, May and Henson came up short in the finals against South Greene's Jaelyn Casteel and Lyndsey Cutshaw, 6-1, 6-0.

In girls singles, Elizabethton's Carole Sweeley lost in the semifinals to Sullivan South's Lauren Sanders. Sweeley won 6-0 in the first set before Sanders rebounded, 6-2, 6-4.

In boys singles, Unicoi County's Trent Treadway took a 6-0, 6-0 semifinal loss to Nate Barrett.

And in the boys' doubles final, Sullivan South's Josh Manis and Austin Carter defeated South Greene's Brown and Crum, 6-2, 7-5.