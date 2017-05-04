Two ETSU tennis players make NCAA field in singles

Two days after learning the men’s team will face South Carolina in the NCAA tournament, two individuals from ETSU made the field for the NCAA individual tournament.

Senior David Biosca and junior Ioanna Markesini were selected to the singles tournament, which will be played May 24-29 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia after the team championship.

Biosca was the Southern Conference’s Most Outstanding Player after his 6-0 performance in the conference tournament. He posted a 17-3 overall and a 6-1 SoCon record playing solely out of the No. 1 position. He has won his last 11 consecutive singles matches.

Markesini finished her spring season with a 13-5 overall record in singles including going 5-2 in conference play. She played mainly No. 1. She ended her season winning seven of her last 10 matches including four in a row.