ETSU to face South Carolina in NCAA tennis tournament

As the pairings for the NCAA tournament were announced, the Bucs saw their name in the bracket for the 11th year in a row.

ETSU will take on South Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in the first round on Friday, May 12.

“We’re happy to get another opportunity to go the NCAAs,” said ETSU coach Ricky Rojas, who took over in March when head coach Yaser Zaatini resigned. “We’re just excited about the opportunity. Now we’re just going to work hard in practice and get ready to battle.”

ETSU, which won all seven of its Southern Conference matches, brings a 16-7 record into the match while South Carolina comes in 20-6. The 19th-ranked Gamecocks went 9-3 in the Southeastern Conference, a program record for conference victories.

“I know they’re much improved from last year,” Rojas said. “They’ve been in the Top 25 all year. They’re a really good team, but we’re a confident group so we’re going to go out there and give it a shot and see what happens.”

This will be ETSU’s 15th NCAA appearace in the 19 years since the NCAA adopted the team format. The Bucs have two NCAA tournament victories to their credit, beating Notre Dame in 2008 and Alabama in 2010. They lost 4-3 to Michigan in last year’s first round.

A group of players, fans and ETSU administrators gathered in the MSHA Athletics Center to watch the NCAA’s selection show.

When ETSU’s name was placed on the bracket, the celebration was extremely mild. The Bucs already knew they’d be in, so they were just waiting for the details — where, when and against whom.

“Obviously, we know we’re in,” Rojas said. “I think the celebration was when we won the (Southern Conference) tournament. That was full of joy and excitement. Now we know who we’re playing so let’s get ready for next week.

“Not many teams in the country can say they won 11 straight conference championships. It’s pretty special. We’re humble and just excited to get the opportunity to represent our university and see what happens.”

The Bucs are seeded third at the Chapel Hill site, meaning they wouldn’t have to face the home fans until the second round if they beat South Carolina. North Carolina takes on VCU in the other first-round match at the site. The winners play the next day in the second round.

“We’re happy getting a 3 seed so we have a neutral match,” Rojas said.

Rojas was an assistant coach and was running the women’s team when Zaatini resigned on March 15. He took over, the team continued to win and he was selected as the Southern Conference’s coach of the year.

“We just go out there and play tennis,” Rojas said. “We just went out and worked hard. We go out and execute. That’s all we can do. We prepare, we go out and compete and we get it done.”

The players credited Rojas, a former ETSU player, for keeping the team together during the unexpected transition.

“He did a great job,” senior David Biosca said. “There were two weeks that were pretty tough for us. We almost lost a couple of matches in the conference.”

ETSU and South Carolina haven’t met on a tennis court since 1983. The Gamecocks have won all eight previous matches between the two schools.

The NCAA match will be held at UNC’s Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center. Tickets are $5 for general admission and $3 for students.