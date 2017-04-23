Vines helps Furman hold off ETSU to earn women's SoCon tennis title

In the No. 3 singles, Vines won the first set 6-3, but Pereira posted a 7-5 victory to even the match. After being down 5-0, Pereira won four straight to put pressure on Vines. However, Vines won the final game to lift Furman to a 4-2 team victory.

Furman earned the SoCon’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Also for ETSU, Marina Guinart lost for teh first time in her college career. Guinart (36-1) lost to SoCon player of the year Ansley Speaks. The Spain native battled back after dropping the first set 7-6 (7-4), and won the second set, 6-2. However, Speaks shutout Guinart in the third set, 6-0.

Guinart and Ioanna Markesini won their doubles match, 6-2, but Furman earned the doubles point. Despite being down 1-0, Markesini evened the match for ETSU as she raced past Weymouth 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. The victory was her fourth straight with all four coming out of the No. 2 position.

Furman quickly broke the tie as Katarina Kozarov defeated Yi Chi Ma in three sets: 3-6, 6-1, 6-3. However, the Bucs bounced back as Melissa Esguerra cruised past Hannah Ferrett 6-0, 6-0.

The tournament title was Furman’s first since 2008 and its 17th overall championship.