ETSU men, women to play for SoCon tennis titles

ETSU beat UNC Greensboro 4-1 in the Southern Conference semifinals Saturday at Greenville, South Carolina, capturing four conecutive singles matches after dropping the doubles point by losing all three matches.

David Biosca, Robert Herrera, Diego Nunez and Juan Lugo won singles matches. UNCG was ahead in the other two matches when Biosca won his match 7-6, 6-1 over Connor Thompson at No. 1 singles to give ETSU an insurmountable lead.

The Bucs will play Mercer in Sunday’s championship match. Mercer rallied from a 3-0 deficit Saturday to beat host school Furman 4-3 in the semifinals.

ETSU has won 10 conference tournaments in a row, two in the SoCon and eight in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

— — —

The ETSU women also advanced to the chamionship match, beating Mercer 4-0 in Greenville, South Carolina.

No. 2 ETSU will play No. 1 Furman at the Mickel Tennis Center at Furman on Sunday for the title.

The Bucs claimed the first two doubles matches as Marina Guinart Espana and Ioanna Markesini joined Jayde Viccars and Melissa Esguerra as winners.

After winning the doubles point, the Bucs won the first three singles matches in straight sets to punch their ticket into the SoCon Championship.

Guinart claimed her 36th straight victory in singles as she ran past Katia Stavroulaki 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1.

Yi Chi Ma earned a victory over Marie Mottet at No. 4 and Esguerra capped off the victory by beating Haley Powell.

The Bucs improved to 14-5 overall.

The winner of Sunday’s match will receive the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. If the Bucs win, it will be their second-ever SoCon championship and sixth trip to the NCAA Tournament.

— — —

Lindsey Fadnek shut down Western Carolina and Danielle Knoetze belted the game-winning home run in the seventh innings to give ETSU’s softball team a split. Western won the opener 8-3, but the Bucs took the second 3-1.

Fadnek struck out nine in a complete-game effort and a run in the first inning looked like all the Bucs were going to need. For good measure, Knoetze hit a two-out, two-run homer in the seventh to put ETSU up 3-0. Western loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning and scored on a sacrifice fly, but Fadnek worked out of the jam on back-to-back flyouts to end the game.

Fadnek allowed five hits and walked one to improve to 5-3. Knoetze, who also homered in the first game, moved her season total to 10.

Mykeah Johnson scored the first run on a two-out single by Taylor Carter.

In the opener, the Catamounts scored two in the first and broke it open with a six-run third.

ETSU scored its three runs in the fifth with one coming on a solo homer by Knoetze. Tiffany Laughren reached base three times — on a double, a walk and a hit by pitch — and scored on a sacrifce fly by Quinn Giesick. Knoetze and Cassi Pickett both had two-hit games.

ETU (21-20, 7-4 SoCon) remained tied for second place with UNC Greensboro, both one back of Furman. ETSU and Western wrap up the series on Sunday.

— — —

ETSU’s baseball team suffered an 11-4 setback at Furman.

The Bucs led 2-0 after Aaron Maher tripled in a run and scored on a single by Hagen Owenby in the first inning.

The Paladins responded with a five-run third inning to take the lead for good. Furman tagged ETSU starter Blake Smith for seven runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings and added two more runs in both the sixth and seventh.

ETSU’s Blake Rowlett hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning for the final.

Chris Cook, Cullen Smith, Hunter Parker and Owenby had two hits apiece for the Bucs.