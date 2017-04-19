ETSU's Rojas chosen SoCon tennis coach of the year; Bucs honored on all-conference teams

Rojas began the season as an assistant to Yaser Zaatini and took over the team when Zaatini abruptly resigned on March 15. Rojas, a former ETSU player, is still listed on the roster as an assistant. On Wednesday, his peers gave him the SoCon’s coach of the year award.

Rojas is the ETSU women’s head coach as well.

The Bucs won all seven of their conference matches to clinch their third consecutive SoCon regular-season championship. They’ll be going for their 11th straight conferece tournament title later this week.

Also for ETSU, David Biosca, Robert Herrera and Diego Nunez were first-team all-conference selections.

Biosca was named at No. 1 singles, where he went 14-3, 3-1 agaist nationally ranked opponents. He was 6-1 in conference matches.

Herrera and Nunez were honored for their doubles play after going 12-7 overall and 5-2 in the SoCon.

Herrera was also a second-team pick in singles after going 16-3 overall and 7-0 in conference at No. 2.

David Gonzalez was a second-team pick at No. 5 singles, while Wenceslao Albin and Gonzalez were second-team selections at No. 3 doubles.

UNCG’s Connor Thompson was picked as the league’s player of the year and Mercer’s Olivier Stuart was the conference’s freshman of the year.

The conference tournament begins Friday at Greenville, South Carolina. ETSU will face No. 8 Chattanooga at 9 a.m.

ETSU’s women also received awards on Wednesday with Marina Guinart Espana and Ioanna Markesini earning first-team singles and doubles honors.

Alory Pereira was a second-team singles selection and Yi Chi Ma was on the all-freshman team.

Guinart went 15-0 this year playing mainly out of the No. 2 spot and is 34-0 in collegiate singles matches.

Markesini went 11-5 record at No. 1.

Guinart and Markesini teamed at No. 1 doubles and went 12-4, 5-1 in the SoCon. Pereira, a transfer from MTSU, was 12-4 playing mostly at No. 3.

Furman’s Ansley Speaks was the player of the year and Furman’s Adam Herendeen was the coach of the year.

Danni Vines, an Elizabethton native playing for Furman, was the SoCon’s freshman of the year. Vines went 18-5 overall and 7-0 in conference matches.

ETSU is seeded second in the conference tournament, which begins Friday at Spartanburg, South Carolina. The Bucs take on Wofford at 1 p.m.