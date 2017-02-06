'Soup Nazi' actor from 'Seinfeld' to appear in Abingdon

He will greet customers and sign autographs, and also will be available for photographs with customers.

Thomas will be in Tri-Cities for the 4th Great Winter Soup Cook-Off on Feb. 11, a fundraiser for the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. Kroger is the lead sponsor of the Cook-Off, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and offer free cooking demonstrations, a cook-off café, and more than 40 soups as door prizes.

Kroger also is sponsoring a special event, “At the Movies with The Soup Nazi,” a reception for people who would like to meet Thomas. The $40 ticket price includes appetizers from Thomas’ cookbook, beverage, popcorn as well as viewing Thomas’ film clips, a question-and answer-session, an autographed photo and complimentary ticket to the Soup Cook-Off.

The event is at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Auditorium of the Higher Education Center. For information, visit www.swcenter.edu/soupcookoff or call 276-619-4300.