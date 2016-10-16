'American Pickers' looking for collections in state for show

The documentary focuses on “picking” through antiques and stars Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques, look for sizable, unique collections and find out the stories behind them.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST (653-7878).