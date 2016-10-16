logo
Leave Feedback

American Pickers

'American Pickers' looking for collections in state for show

Contributed To The Press • Oct 14, 2016 at 6:30 PM

The reality TV show “American Pickers” is scouting locations in Tennessee for filming future episodes in November and December, and are accepting suggestions for collections to browse through as part of the show.

The documentary focuses on “picking” through antiques and stars Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques, look for sizable, unique collections and find out the stories behind them.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST (653-7878).

Recommended for You