Construction of new ETSU data center nearing completion

And in about a year, that hub will have a new home.

Construction on the data center’s new $2.95 million building will be complete by Jan. 9, but the center’s equipment will move into the building over a 12-month period, which will ensure university services are not disrupted.

“It needs to be seamless so that we don’t have any disruptions or interruptions,” said Bill Rasnick, associate vice president for facilities management, planning and construction at ETSU. “It’s not like a lot of building projects where you just move in a week or two.”

The facility has gradually outgrown its home in the basement of Lucille-Clement Hall, one of the dorms on campus, and some of the equipment has even been damaged because of water leaks in the residence hall above the center.

“Obviously, water in the data center is not a good thing,” Rasnick said.

The new center will be about 5,000 square feet and will be located nearby on campus.

Andrea Di Fabio, ETSU’s chief information security officer and associate chief information officer, said that unlike Lucille-Clement Hall, which was retrofitted in a way to hold the campus’ data, the new building is built to meet the needs of the data center.

“We now have a purposefully built location to host our equipment,” Di Fabio said.