New fleet of electric semi-trucks to be made in Tennessee

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports 34-year-old Nikola Motor Co. CEO Trevor Milton unveiled his plans last week in Salt Lake City to revamp the trucking industry by replacing diesel engines with hydrogen fuel and battery-powered electric motors.

Some of the first trucks built by Nikola will be operated by drivers with U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Chattanooga’s biggest trucking carrier.

Milton says he plans to build a $1 billion factory to assemble the new Nikola One trucks within the next five years.

In the meantime, he says Fitzgerald Glider Kits, an automotive parts maker in Byrdstown, will produce the first 5,000 Nikola One trucks, which he expects to be ready for the road by 2019.

