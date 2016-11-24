Allergies aside, can you go wrong with gifting chocolate?

Gifty chocolate treats are an easy thing to track down in advance, throw in a shopping cart while on the go or seek out last minute on your way to the festivities. And if you don’t hit on just the right kind or combination, they’re easy for your recipient to regift. Presentation, after all, is everything.

Some ideas with suggested retail prices:

MONEY ON HONEY: All-natural line of caramels made completely of pure wildflower honey and devoid of corn syrups. Finished with Fair Trade certified Guittard dark chocolate and a sprinkling of French sea salt. Box adorned with festive ornaments for the holidays. Widely available. MoneyOnHoney.com. Portion of proceeds go to Project Apis M., a nonprofit dedicated to enhance the health and vitality of honeybee colonies. $16.95.

DYLAN’S CANDY BAR, THE GOLD COLLECTION: Wrapped in a clear-and-black box with a gold ribbon, individual bars in brightly colored hues and a range of flavors, including chocolate molten cake, dark chili pepper, dark strawberry and Champagne, milk Madagascar vanilla bean filled and more. Dylanscandybar.com. $72.

HEIFER INTERNATIONAL, ECUADORIAN CHOCOLATE COVERED SEA SALT CARAMELS: More caramels for a good cause, buy direct from Heifer, which is dedicated to ending hunger and poverty, and the nonprofit’s cacao farmers will benefit directly. Heifer name with a luscious photo display on the outside of a gray box. Heifer.org. $30.

FRED’S AT BARNEYS NEW YORK, CHOCOLATE MIX TACKLE BOX: A trio of milk chocolate pretzel balls, chocolate toffee almonds and milk chocolate mini graham crackers in a lidded rectangular box with three compartments. Can go straight on a table. Barneys.com. $25.

McCREA’S CARAMELS WITH SINGLE MALT SCOTCH: A tall tube of slow-cooked, handcrafted single malt scotch caramels infused with smoke Ardmore scotch. There’s a splash of the stuff on the front of the cylinder. Barneys.com and elsewhere. A three-tube gift box set of other McCrea’s flavored caramels available McCreascandies.com. $15 for the single tube, $54.95 for the box of three.

MARIEBELLE NEW YORK, LUXURY BOOK GIFT SET: Comes in a box that looks like a vintage book. Inside, a maple pecan ganache cake in a smaller book box, along with a 16-piece box of colorful, holiday-themed chocolates, two tins of hot chocolate in different flavors, chocolate bar and container of chocolate-covered almonds. Bases covered. MarieBelle.com. $165. See website for details.

MOONSTRUCK CHOCOLATE, CRITTER TRUFFLE COLLECTION: Artisan and cute box of four hand-formed and hand-decorated animal truffles from this dedicated Portland, Oregon, chocolatier. There’s a milk chocolate bunny, extra bittersweet cat, ivory toffee mouse and milk chocolate Labrador pup. Moonstruckchocolate.com. $16. See website for details.

LA MAISON DU CHOCOLAT, FLAVORED TRUFFLES: These legendary French truffle makers have gone to color with boxes of 30 and 48 pieces in toffee caramel, blackcurrant and citrus fruit. Lamaisonduchocolat.us. $60 for the small box and $96 for the larger one. See website for details.