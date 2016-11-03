Jonesborough can now be experienced through new app

But at Jonesborough’s App Launch party Wednesday afternoon, everyone had their phone out and ready to go to download the town’s brand new Story Town app on its release day.

Jonesbororough’s Story Town app is available for free at the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon and Windows and features more than 30 stories and 18 different entries throughout Jonesborough. App users can browse by address and learn more about the town’s past and present complete with photos and some entries have audio readings recorded by local voice actors.

Jules Corriere, program outreach director at the McKinney Center, researched and worked on the project for two years before the app’s release this week. As of Wednesday afternoon, she said the app has had 300 downloads in three different countries.

“Everyone is walking around downtown with these devices so I started thinking, what if I could put the stories in everyone’s hands, so the idea of an app came to me,” she said. “Jonesborough has so many stories — you can’t just tell one story of Jonesborough.”

A dozen people stood at the International Storytelling Plaza, smartphones in hand, ready to download the new app at its launch while Corriere stood at the front of the crowd, ready with instructions. The app, she said, will be an evolving project, and she said she hopes to update it with Christmas stories for the holidays, scary stories for next Halloween and continue work to attach an audio reading to each file.

And, with the McKinney Center’s new TV studio, she said another goal is to start attaching videos to the stories, which in addition to providing a multimedia experience for visitors and locals will give McKinney Center students a chance to hone their filmmaking, acting and production skills.

“We have great stories to tell, and I want people to know that if they have stories they’d like to share that they can contact me at the McKinney Center.”

