Tennessee city adopts anti-hate resolution in 3-0-2 vote

The Commercial Appeal reports the Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 3-0-2 Monday night in favor of the position after public comment. The two abstaining aldermen said the resolution needed more vetting.

The resolution is in line with a position by the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the Anti-Defamation League following the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month.

The resolution was suggested by Mayor Mike Palazzolo. More than 300 mayors from 45 states have signed on to the Mayors’ Compact to Combat Hate, and Palazzolo has said he intended to sign once the board adopted the measure.

One of the two Virginia state troopers killed in the helicopter crash during the Charlottesville protests was a graduate of Germantown High School.

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com