Sen. Lamar Alexander joins chorus seeking removal of Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from state Capitol

"As I look at it now, I think it's not appropriate for General Forrest's bust to be in the place of honor in the state Capitol," Alexander said at an event in Nashville.

The Republican senator said there are appropriate places to remember the Civil War, including in museums, birth sites and battlefields.

"But for a place of honor, such as the place in the state Capitol, between where the Senate and House meet, that's a place that ought to be reserved only for Tennesseans who inspired all of us and bring out the best in all of us."

Read more from our media partners at The Tennessean.