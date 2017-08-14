Haslam: Klan leader's bust should be removed from Tennessee Capitol

The demonstrations and violent actions by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend began as a protest to the planned removal of a Robert E. Lee statue and turned deadly when, according to authorities, a 20-year-old Ohio man rammed his car into a crowd of counter protesters. The violence again renewed attention on symbols of the Confederacy and the group Moral Movement Tennessee is turning its attention to the Forrest bust. Forrest was a Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan and his bust appears in the Capitol between the House and Senate chambers.

During nearly two hours of protests, four state legislators entered Haslam's office and the governor issued a statement saying he does not believe Forrest should be someone honored at the Capitol.

“My position on this issue has not changed – I do not believe Nathan Bedford Forrest should be one of the individuals we honor at the Capitol," Haslam said. "The General Assembly has established a process for addressing these matters and I strongly encourage the Capitol Commission and the Historical Commission to act.”

More about the Forrest debate from our partners at The Tennessean.