Memphis funeral home fined for casket reuse process

WMC-TV reported Monday the Tennessee Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers found that E.H. Ford Mortuary Services and its director, Edmund Ford Sr., violated state law by not reupholstering caskets each time they were rented for services.

Former employee Jeremy Harris filed the complaint against the home in January, saying he had been ordered to reuse one casket for more than 20 services or visitations in less than six months, without the lining and insert switched out at any point.

Ford said the rental caskets were used by families who chose cremation as a way to provide a dignified service.

The board fined the business $2,000 and Ford $1,500, and ordered the process to be stopped.