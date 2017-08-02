Judge rules TVA must limit tree-cutting policy, called 'overly aggressive' by plaintiffs

A group of concerned citizens has been battling with TVA since 2012 when 14 people including residents of Westminster Place subdivision in West Knox County filed a lawsuit.

The suit claimed TVA was following an overly aggressive vegetation management policy that resulted in the unnecessary cutting of trees on power line easements the agency maintains across people’s property.

The TVA policy was called the 15-foot rule because it involved trees that had a potential mature height greater than 15 feet.

Don Vowell, attorney for the Knoxville-area plaintiffs, said the policy meant TVA was cutting down “an extremely large number of trees, notably a buffer zone which is 25 feet wide on either side of the right of way.”

