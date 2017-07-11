Man pleads guilty to 2016 killing of Tennessee woman

WBIR-TV reports 21-year-old McKinley Cody is accused of killing 42-year-old Lora Costner, who disappeared in January 2016. Her body was found in March 2016 on property belonging to Cody’s family.

On Monday, Cody pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. First-degree murder and robbery charges against him were dropped as part of a plea deal.

Cody will serve at least 30 years in prison.

An autopsy showed Costner died of blunt force trauma to the head. Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes says Costner may have been killed for her prescription drugs.