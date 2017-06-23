Tennessee county denied injunction over school funding

The Jackson Sun reports that a judge ruled against Madison County on Tuesday as he found no irreparable harm in the City of Jackson’s decision. If the county had received the temporary injunction, the city would have had to continue sending its portion of the tax to the Jackson-Madison County School System until a resolution was reached.

The county and city must now enter mediation, but no timetable has been set.

After approving its 2017-2018 fiscal year budget Monday, the county now has to raise $12 million in funding for the school system.