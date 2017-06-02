Tennessee skeletal remains identified as those of robbery suspect

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the Cleveland Police Department said in a Facebook post Thursday that an autopsy at a Knoxville forensic center confirmed that bones found March 29 were that of Joshua Arp.

Police say that Arp was the primary suspect in the June 2016 robbery of a pharmacy in which morphine pills were taken. A warrant was obtained for his arrest, but Arp couldn’t be found.

The autopsy report ruled Arp’s death as a suicide by morphine overdose. A date of death hasn’t been released.

Police say Arp had a criminal history, including convictions for aggravated robbery and abuse of a corpse.