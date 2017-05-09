Tennessee lawmakers make late session push on final bills

The House and Senate are slated for afternoon sessions to take up a laundry list of bills on issues including gun rights, online sales tax and free community college for adults.

Lawmakers had hoped to adjourn early this week, but disagreements over various bills make it more likely they will conclude their business on Wednesday or later.

One contentious bill that lawmakers won’t have to worry about would have barred cities from placing some restrictions on short-term rental properties, including through Airbnb.

After a marathon debate in the House on Monday night, the chamber voted to have the legislation only affect Nashville. The Senate version was aimed at the four biggest cities in the state.

Then on Tuesday, Senate sponsor Sen. John Stevens, R-Huntingdon, agreed to delay consideration of the bill until next year. He cited a lack of support for his legislation.

On Monday, the Senate gave final approval to the $37 billion annual state spending plan, which was the biggest hurdle to finish months of legislative work. The session began in January.