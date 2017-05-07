Tennessee is becoming more popular with tourists, study says

But 110 million more called the Volunteer State “vacation” last year, which set a record for growth for the state’s $18.4 billion tourism industry.

Research from DK Shifflet, a national travel and tourism research company, lists Tennessee as one of the top 10 states for domestic travel in the United States, a place it’s held for the past three years. Tennessee had 4.4 percent more travelers in 2016 than in 2015, and about 80 percent of the state’s 110 million visitors are leisure travelers, which is a 5.1 percent increase from 2015 leisure travelers in the state.

Overnight stays also grew by 5.2 percent last year, likely attributable to the growth of leisure travelers.

While the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development hasn’t released individual economic impact data for 2016, numbers for 2015 show that Washington County pulled in about $297 million in tourism dollars in 2015, according to the Johnson City Convention & Visitors Bureau. Those millions of dollars from visitors help generate about 1,600 jobs, support a nearly $25 million annual payroll, and brings in about $649,041 per day in the county.

Special events and festivals throughout the region help bring visitors in by the thousands.

The National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough brings in about 10,000 guests a year, Erwin’s Apple Festival draws more than 100,000 people, and the Blue Plum and Little Chicago festivals drew in tens of thousands of people to Johnson City last year — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg with scores of other festivals, big and small, calling the region home throughout the year.

Jonesborough Director of Tourism and Marketing Cameo Waters said that while it’s hard to gauge how many people visited Jonesborough last year without an official report, 30,000 walked into the Visitor’s Center. And that number is probably not accurate, she said, since not every visitor who comes to Jonesborough goes to the Visitor’s Center.

“Jonesborough may have a gorgeous historic downtown lined with nostalgic candy shops, unique antiques, locally crafted art, and streets where you can almost hear the rich history being told,” Waters said. “But the brick and mortar of Jonesborough’s gorgeous downtown is not what holds everything together. What holds everything together are the people in Jonesborough.”

This week marks National Travel and Tourism Week, and the JCCVB partnered with other organizations to offer snacks to visitors stopping at Welcome Centers throughout the state, and will provide lunch to welcome center employees throughout the state.

Celebrations in the region will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday for the Unicoi County Welcome Center, with the same hours on Tuesday for the Kingsport Welcome Center and Wednesday for the Bristol Welcome Center.

