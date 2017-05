The House voted along nearly party lines after lengthy debate. The sponsor, Rep. Matthew Hill, said the bill is similar to laws in 20 other states that prohibit abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The bill would require a test for viability and gestational age before a doctor could perform an abortion and would subject doctors who violate the law to a felony charge that can carry up to 15 years in prison.

